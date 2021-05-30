 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northland College dean's list
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Northland College dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nick Kunce of Fremont was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2021 term at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News