Northwest Missouri State University graduates

Education News

The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 fall semester.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Charlee Marie Bierman, Education Specialist: Education Leader K-12; Abigail Marie Hoppe, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Organizational Behavior/Human Resource Management.

Yutan: Regan Brianna Kirby, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Biology: Biomedical Sciences.

