 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Missouri State University graduates
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Northwest Missouri State University graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Missouri State University

Northwest Missouri State

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 spring semester.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

  • Fremont: Haylie A. Push, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle School, Magna Cum Laude; Clayton Mark Shepard, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership: K-12.
  • Valley: Niccole A. Kennec, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction: Teaching Technology; Emily Ann McEvoy, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction: Teaching Technology.
  • Waterloo: Hailey Danielle Mach, Bachelor of Science, Mass Media: Multimedia Journalism.
  • West Point: Cole Thomas Kreikemeier, Bachelor of Science, Finance: Financial Management; Matthew James Schuetze, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News