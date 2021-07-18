Northwest Missouri State University graduates

Northwest Missouri State
The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 spring semester.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
- Fremont: Haylie A. Push, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle School, Magna Cum Laude; Clayton Mark Shepard, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership: K-12.
- Valley: Niccole A. Kennec, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction: Teaching Technology; Emily Ann McEvoy, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction: Teaching Technology.
- Waterloo: Hailey Danielle Mach, Bachelor of Science, Mass Media: Multimedia Journalism.
- West Point: Cole Thomas Kreikemeier, Bachelor of Science, Finance: Financial Management; Matthew James Schuetze, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.
