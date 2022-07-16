Northwest Missouri State University graduates

The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Dylan Michael Fuchs, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Recreation: Recreation and Park Management; Caitlin Rose McEntee, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry: Biochemistry Emphasis; Mackenzie Marie Peitzmeier, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Biology: Biomedical Sciences; Haylie A. Push, Master of Science in Education, Education Leadership: K-12; Reagan Maureen Toelle, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Recreation: Therapeutic Recreation.
Kennard: Lydia J. Schrum, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Valley: Mekenna Jo Wingard, Master of Science in Education, Special Education.