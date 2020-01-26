Northwest Missouri State University
The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the academic or president’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
To be included on the academic honor roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the president's honor roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.
The following area students were honored:
Academic honor roll
Fremont: Mackenzie M. Peitzmeier, Izibel Dobbs, Dylan M. Fuchs, Abigail M. Hoppe, Haley Kempf.
Wahoo: Kaitlynn A. Borchers.
West Point: Cole T. Kreikemeier, Matthew J. Schuetze.
Yutan: Regan. B Kirby.
President’s honor roll
Fremont: Caitlin R. McEntee, Haylie A. Push, Reagan M. Toelle, Kia M. Jones.
Wahoo: Jordan A. Bustad, Alyssa A. Rezac.