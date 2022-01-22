 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Missouri State University honor rolls

The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced students named to the academic or president’s honor rolls at the end of the 2021 fall semester.

To be included on the academic honor roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the president’s honor roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Dylan M. Fuchs; academic honor roll; Abigail M. Hoppe, president’s honor roll; Caitlin R. McEntee, president’s honor roll; Mackenzie M. Peitzmeier, president’s honor roll; Reagan M. Toelle, academic honor roll.

Wahoo: Kaitlynn A. Borchers, president’s honor roll; Kharissa M. Eddie, academic honor roll; Alyssa A. Rezac, president’s honor roll.

Waterloo: Megan M. Mach, academic honor roll.

West Point: Brooklyn N. Bailey, president’s honor roll.

