 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Missouri State University honor rolls
View Comments
top story editor's pick

Northwest Missouri State University honor rolls

{{featured_button_text}}
Dean's List Northwest Missouri State.jpg

Northwest Missouri State University

The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the academic or president’s honor rolls at the end of the 2020 fall semester.

To be included on the academic honor roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the president’s honor roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor roll

Fremont: Jessica D. Alcorn, Abigail M. Hoppe, Caitlin R. McEntee, Mackenzie M. Peitzmeier, Haylie A. Push.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wahoo: Kaitlynn A. Borchers, Alyssa A. Rezac.

West Point: Brooklyn N. Bailey, Matthew J. Schuetze.

Yutan: Regan B. Kirby.

Academic honor roll

Fremont: Dylan M. Fuchs, Emily A. Giese, Reagan M. Toelle.

Nickerson: Elizabeth M. Hull.

North Bend: Jenna M. Byrd.

Waterloo: Megan M. Mach.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News