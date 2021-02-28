Northwest Missouri State University honor rolls

Northwest Missouri State University
The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the academic or president’s honor rolls at the end of the 2020 fall semester.
To be included on the academic honor roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the president’s honor roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.
The following area students were honored:
President’s honor roll
Fremont: Jessica D. Alcorn, Abigail M. Hoppe, Caitlin R. McEntee, Mackenzie M. Peitzmeier, Haylie A. Push.
Support Local Journalism
Wahoo: Kaitlynn A. Borchers, Alyssa A. Rezac.
West Point: Brooklyn N. Bailey, Matthew J. Schuetze.
Yutan: Regan B. Kirby.
Academic honor roll
Fremont: Dylan M. Fuchs, Emily A. Giese, Reagan M. Toelle.
Nickerson: Elizabeth M. Hull.
North Bend: Jenna M. Byrd.
Waterloo: Megan M. Mach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.