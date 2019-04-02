Oakland-Craig High School took first place while North Bend Central Public Schools took second place at the Educational Service Unit number 2 (ESU 2)’s annual quiz bowl this past Saturday.
Both teams will now move on to the state competition on April 24 in Holdrege, according to Shara Johnson of ESU 2. That event will feature the top two teams from each ESU-level competition.
The annual quiz bowl puts high schoolers’ knowledge to the test in game-show-like event, where teams of students buzz in to answer trivia questions on a wide array of topics — from academic areas to popular culture.
The regional ESU competition, which took place at Midland University, featured teams from ESU 2’s 16 school districts in the northeast Nebraska region.
It’s the second year in a row that Oakland-Craig made it to the state competition, winning second place last year at the ESU 2 competition.
Team Coach Michael Menish said the Oakland-Craig team practices once a week but credited his students for the work they do on their own time.
“They read a lot, they’re really into history and geography,” Menish said. “They do a lot of their own practice questions.”
For Oakland-Craig, Saturday’s performance followed up another strong showing a week earlier at another tournament, the East Husker Conference Championship, where they won first place. Menish said the team is excited about the ESU finals.
“We’re very excited. We had a fun time last year in Holdrege and we were really hoping to get back there this year,” he said. “Very proud of them — they work well as a team, a lot of good collaboration. Everybody chimes in and answers questions and works very well together. It’s very awesome being their coach.”
Meanwhile, North Bend will be returning to the state ESU tournament for the fourth time — the last time occurring four years ago, according to coach Dan Wright.
Wright praised his team’s teamwork and patience, especially since the team had lost some key seniors from the year prior.
“They have to kind of learn to work together,” Wright said.
Saturday’s performance came as the city of North Bend was still recovering from flooding in the area that had canceled school and prompted evacuations. In fact, the team had canceled its appearance in the East Husker Conference meet a week prior.
“It was reassuring to see they are getting into the groove of it again, and being able to put everything from the last two weeks aside,” Wright said. “And then after that first match on Saturday morning, it was like, you would have had to remind about the flooding situation. They just got wrapped up in what they were doing and the whole world was in that room right then.”
“The resiliency of those kids is amazing,” Wright added.