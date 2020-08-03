Oakland-Craig Public Schools releases back-to-school blueprint

Oakland-Craig Public Schools released its 2020-21 return-to-school blueprint for the upcoming year Monday as it plans to bring students back to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document is meant to provide a framework for the schools as it prepares for the new school year while attempting to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Classes are scheduled to begin with a half-day on Aug. 13.
The blueprint relies heavily on the risk dial created by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Currently, Burt County is listed as low risk at the time of the blueprint’s publication.
Under the current low risk designation, cloth face coverings would be encouraged, but not required in situations where social distancing is possible.
Superintendent Jeff Smith said there will be some instances, even under the low risk designation, where masks will be required.
Should the risk dial elevate to a moderate designation, face coverings would become required in all areas.
According to the blueprint, the school will provide a face covering that will be kept at school and washed daily.
The blueprint reinforced the need for parents to screen their children for symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. Symptoms that parents should be mindful of are:
- Fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sudden loss of taste or smell
Students who become ill while at school will be separated until a parent or guardian can pick them up. Staff with COVID-19 related symptoms will be immediately excused from the workplace.
The blueprint also discusses anticipated responses should an individual test positive for COVID-19.
If three students within one classroom from different households test positive, the classroom will be sent home for 10 calendar days. Remote learning will occur during that time frame and lunches will be provided for pick-up.
If three or more students from a given grade level, but from different classrooms, test positive, the grade level will be sent home for 10 days. Remote learning will occur during that time frame and lunches will be provided for pick-up.
If five or more positive tests occur at a given time within the school, it will close for 10 calendar days. Remote learning will occur during that time frame and lunches will be provided for pick-up.
Inside the classroom, all students will face one direction with physical distancing at the forefront, according to the blueprint.
Outside learning will be encouraged when possible and items and supplies will not be shared.
Upon arrival, elementary school students will be dropped off at the north and south doors, where students will be asked to go directly to their classrooms.
Under an elevated risk designation, temperatures for will be taken for both elementary and high-school students and screening questions will be asked before students may enter the building.
School will otherwise operate the same unless the risk dial increases to a severe designation. Should that occur, the school will implement a hybrid option, with classes running 8:20 a.m.-3.25 p.m. Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday with Friday rotating every other week.
A virtual option will be made available under the severe risk as well. K-6 students will use an online learning management system to continue their education.
A live component, held through Zoom sessions, will also be implemented.
Students who do not have a device necessary to complete online learning or do not have a stable internet connection will be provided one.
Smith said the school has a 1:1 electronic device initiative for grades 7-12. Should the school transition to virtual learning, Smith said he is hoping to utilize more devices to cover grades 4-6, while using physical packets for lower grade levels.
“There was a tremendous amount of work done by our teachers last spring and even through the summer on developing lessons and work towards making that instruction more effective online, if we have to go to that,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t say we’re as ready as we can be. It’s not as good as face-to-face, but if that’s the route we have to go then that’s what we have to do.”
Additionally, the school purchased 10 additional mobile hotspots that will be made available to students who do not have access to internet at home.
“We did have a small number where the internet was an issue,” Smith said.
Smith said the school has been working on the plan for months and and relied on collaboration with fellow area administrators, and local and state officials for best practices.
“We received tons of information from various agencies and the public health department,” he said.
In the end, he said it’s hard to create a perfect plan for returning to the classroom in the middle of the pandemic, but Smith said his administration is confident in the overall plan.
“I’d like to think we’re good on the major details,” Smith said. “But, you know, we’ll work out the rest of it.”
