Oakland-Craig Public Schools releases back-to-school blueprint

Upon arrival, elementary school students will be dropped off at the north and south doors, where students will be asked to go directly to their classrooms.

Under an elevated risk designation, temperatures for will be taken for both elementary and high-school students and screening questions will be asked before students may enter the building.

School will otherwise operate the same unless the risk dial increases to a severe designation. Should that occur, the school will implement a hybrid option, with classes running 8:20 a.m.-3.25 p.m. Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday with Friday rotating every other week.

A virtual option will be made available under the severe risk as well. K-6 students will use an online learning management system to continue their education.

A live component, held through Zoom sessions, will also be implemented.

Students who do not have a device necessary to complete online learning or do not have a stable internet connection will be provided one.

Smith said the school has a 1:1 electronic device initiative for grades 7-12. Should the school transition to virtual learning, Smith said he is hoping to utilize more devices to cover grades 4-6, while using physical packets for lower grade levels.