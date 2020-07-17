Oakland-Craig Public Schools to begin 2020-21 year as scheduled

Oakland-Craig Public Schools will begin classes as scheduled on Aug. 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday letter.
The decision to re-open is based on guidance from the Elkhorn/Logan Valley Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Education and current Directed Health Measures.
The school, home to just under 500 students, has been working on a plan to reopen for the upcoming school year for several weeks. Superintendent Jeff Smith said the challenge in preparing for the upcoming year during a pandemic is planning around ever-changing federal, state and local health directives.
“There’s not really a playbook to go by on it so it’s kind of where we all have to figure it out along the way,” he said. “Of course, that means there’s going to be some changes so I think flexibility is important.”
Specific details regarding the school’s back-to-school plan will be made available Aug. 3. The plan will include information regarding drop-off areas and times, mask information, what to do if a child feels ill and how to handle specific questions from families related to COVID-19.
Smith said the school will base its decision to implement certain protocols, such as mask usage, around a risk dial. Currently, the school is currently in green, the lowest risk level on the dial.
Mask usage will not be mandated for the entire school day, but Smith said masks will be required if students are in a situation where proper social distancing or other safety protocols may not be possible.
“Under a green or yellow plan, we’re not going to require masks as long as social distancing can be followed,” he said. “Now if it cannot, then we’re going to require masks. There will be situations where a bunch of kids are together to have social distancing, but to have a mask on a kid all day long, we’re trying to get away from that unless it is mandated.”
The school recommends masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors while at school when social distancing is not possible and at all times when an outbreak occurs.
Additionally, Oakland-Craig Public Schools will provide masks to students and staff who do not have them available.
With the challenges of planning around a pandemic, Smith said collaboration with other schools has been invaluable.
“It can be frustrating but, you know, there’s been a lot of collaborating in between schools and so forth,” he said. “That way, we’re able to come here and kind of bounce ideas off of each other.”
