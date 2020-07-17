Oakland-Craig Public Schools to begin 2020-21 year as scheduled

Mask usage will not be mandated for the entire school day, but Smith said masks will be required if students are in a situation where proper social distancing or other safety protocols may not be possible.

“Under a green or yellow plan, we’re not going to require masks as long as social distancing can be followed,” he said. “Now if it cannot, then we’re going to require masks. There will be situations where a bunch of kids are together to have social distancing, but to have a mask on a kid all day long, we’re trying to get away from that unless it is mandated.”

The school recommends masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors while at school when social distancing is not possible and at all times when an outbreak occurs.

Additionally, Oakland-Craig Public Schools will provide masks to students and staff who do not have them available.

With the challenges of planning around a pandemic, Smith said collaboration with other schools has been invaluable.

“It can be frustrating but, you know, there’s been a lot of collaborating in between schools and so forth,” he said. “That way, we’re able to come here and kind of bounce ideas off of each other.”

