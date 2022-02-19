 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Oklahoma State University honor roll

  • 0
Oklahoma State University

A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the president’s honor roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the president’s honor roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the dean’s honor roll.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Liliana Eileen Cudly, president’s honor roll.

Wahoo: Trey Michael Ahrens, dean’s honor roll.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News