Oklahoma State University honor roll
A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,449 students named to the president’s honor roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the president’s honor roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the dean’s honor roll.

The following area students received recognition:

Fremont: Liliana Eileen Cudly, president’s honor roll.

Wahoo: Trey Michael Ahrens, dean’s honor roll.

