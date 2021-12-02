Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women accepting scholarship applications

Catholic Women accepting scholarship applications

The Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (OACCW) and its deaneries are accepting scholarship applications from high school senior girls who are Catholic and plan to attend a public or private college or university.

Each deanery may award a scholarship, and the application and essay of the winner of each deanery scholarship will be sent to the OACCW Scholarship Chair to compete for a $500 OACCW scholarship. Requirements and mailing addresses for each deanery contract are available from high school guidance counselors. Scholarship application forms are available on the OACCW Facebook page in “Photos” in the menu bar on the left side of the page.

All documentation should be submitted to the applicant’s Deanery Council of Catholic Women contact, and postmarked by Jan. 15, 2022. Late applications will not be considered.

Merry Widows to gather Dec. 9

Merry Widows will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Imperial Palace inside Fremont Mall.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Memory Lane Café announces closure

Memory Lane Café at the Lighthouse in downtown Fremont will be closed until further notice due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area and the new variants entering the country.

The CDC has recommended to avoid large gatherings putting seniors at the highest risk.

Fish fry set for Friday in Fremont

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

There will be a choice of fried pollock (spicy or original), baked pollock and chicken strips for those that don’t eat fish. French fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and soda also will be served.

Carry out meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.

— Tribune staff

