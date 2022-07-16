Ondracek earns national honor

Morgan Ondracek had three hours to make a lesson plan.

So the Fremont teen made the plan, had an interview and presented her plan to judges.

Her work paid off.

Ondracek has earned one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. Ondracek recently learned she was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Early Childhood Education.

More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio.

A 2022 Fremont High School graduate, Ondracek attended the national event after winning a state competition.

To win the state competition, she also made a lesson plan, took an online test, had an interview and gave a demonstration on her plan.

That lesson plan involved a book, “Froggy Gets Dressed.” The plan involves children, ages 3 to 5, cutting out a picture of Froggy along with those of clothes, and coloring them. They’d then glue the pictures of clothing onto Froggy in the order of someone getting dressed.

“Most kids that age still need help getting dressed, so it would teach them to put their coat on after they put their shirt on,” she said.

Children can learn a lesson, while doing something fun.

This also can help a child’s fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination as they work with scissors, for instance.

Ondracek won the state competition in April. She was excited to go to national competition.

“I was a little nervous, but it was fun,” she said.

The lesson plan at national competition also involved a book.

“For state, we got to pick the book, but in Atlanta they gave us a certain book we had to use,” she said.

That book involved emotions.

In her plan, children could draw a picture of an emotion — happy, sad or scared — and then if they were ever feeling one of those emotions, they could find that emotion in the book and talk about it.

She also had a mock interview for a teaching job and gave a 16-20-minute demonstration of her plan. She read the book to judges and walked through the steps of the plan.

Ondracek said she learned much from the experience. Judges offered suggestions — such as moving around more when presenting a lesson to help keep students more engaged.

She’s glad she participated in the competition.

This week, Ondracek has been involved with another opportunity, participating in Spoudazo, a Christian music and drama ministry.

Ondracek plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall. She wants to become a nurse and work in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Fremont High School Principal Myron Sikora expressed pride in Ondracek’s accomplishment.

“We are very proud,” Sikora said. “We had several students who went to competitions over the summer and had great success and so we are excited any time our students can go beyond Fremont High School and compete and experience success. It’s a great honor for them. It’s a great honor for the school and a great honor for the community.”

Students, such as Ondracek, were invited to the national event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

“This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest,” said Chelle Travis, executive director. “This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”