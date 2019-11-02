Hoegemeyer Hybrids has announced Noah Ondracek as one of the recipients of its 2019 Hoegemeyer Cares Scholarships. Each student received a $500 scholarship for the 2019–20 academic year.
Noah is a freshman at Southeast Community College, majoring in agriculture management and production. He is the son of Thomas and Christine Ondracek of Fremont. Noah has been involved in his local 4-H chapter and serves as the Dodge County 4-H ambassador. Upon graduation, Noah plans to earn another degree in precision machining and continue to support the family farm.
The primary target for this scholarship is high school seniors and college-age students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture, either at a two-year or four-year institution. Hoegemeyer plans to award ten $500 scholarships for the 2020–2021 school year. Interested student can check www.therightseed.com for scholarship applications starting in February 2020.