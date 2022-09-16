 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

One Drive class to be offered at Northeast Community College in West Point

  • 0
Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a course on Microsoft One Drive.

One Drive Basics (INFO 5232/22F & CRN #60185) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.

In this class, participants will learn how to access, edit, and share their files from the World Wide Web and discover how to use OneDrive from inside Microsoft Office apps, syncing OneDrive or SharePoint to a local personal computer. Following the class, they will be able to control who has access to their OneDrive files and more.

Cost of the class, with Lisa Hunke the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2262.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is and is not attending the Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News