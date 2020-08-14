One student, two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Fremont Public Schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One student and two employees at Fremont Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday press release.

An additional 14 students and eight employees are currently in quarantine due to exposure.

Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations, said FPS would only release numbers on a district-wide scale to protect the identities of any students or employees exposed to the virus.

“The numbers from this week represent a baseline as we move forward,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said. “They represent another key piece of data as we continue to move forward this year. We continue to work closely with Three Rivers Public Health in monitoring the risk level in the community and identifying areas of concern.”

Staff impacted by COVID-19 have trended downward during the course of the week, according to the press release.

At the end of last week, the district had approximately 20 employees who were unable to come to work due to positive tests or quarantine.

Positive COVID-19 tests were expected around the district as classes began. During a school board meeting last Monday, Shepard said it wasn’t a matter of if a student or employee at FPS contracted the virus, but when.