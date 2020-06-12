Online Girl Scouting offers opportunities

Amid all the social distancing, Shannon Peterson knows girls can feel disconnected.
So the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska organization has found a way to connect with girls to help maintain a sense of normalcy.
Girl Scouts at Home is a new type of online programming designed to give girls various experiences that include virtual camps, horse lessons, yoga, singalongs and science experiments.
To ensure all girls can be involved, membership is not required to participate Girl Scouts at Home programs.
Peterson said activities align with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience pillars (STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship).
Examples include horse lessons with Dusty Trails of North Platte, interviews with women entrepreneurs, science experiments, and nature and conservation projects.
Programs are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekday on Facebook. Past events can be viewed on YouTube. Calendar listings can be found at www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/programs.
There are also free resources for families and troop leaders.
“With so many in-person activities canceled or on hold right now, summer is going to look really different for girls in Fremont,” said Peterson, the marketing director. “Because Girl Scouts at Home is available to members and non-members, girls can connect with all their friends through these activities, whether they try STEM experiments, learn a new art technique or go to virtual horse camp together.”
Girl Scouts, Spirit of Nebraska is hosting online informational open houses for parents. Free virtual troop meetings are being offered for girls interested in giving Girl Scouts a try.
Open houses for parents are at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Meetings for girls in kindergarten through third grade are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and meetings for fourth- and fifth-graders are at 7 p.m. Mondays. Families can learn more and register for these opportunities at www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/discovergs.
Families are invited to engage in Girl Scouts at Home by visiting www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/GirlScoutsAtHome
Peterson also notes another opportunity for Fremonters.
“Here’s something for all Fremont residents to look forward to: our Soaring Hawk Zip Line Tour at Camp Crossed Arrows near Nickerson will be opening later this summer,” Peterson said. “We’re looking forward to providing some adventure for those who are ready to get outdoors.”
Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low founded Girl Scouts of the USA.
Inspired by the work of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of Boy Scouts, she joined the Girl Guide movement in England.
Low formed her own group of Girl Guides in England in 1911.
Today, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state and has 19,000 members. Nationally, there are 2.5 million girl and adult members.
Those wishing to volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, may visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or call 800-695-6690.
