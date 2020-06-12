Online Girl Scouting offers opportunities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid all the social distancing, Shannon Peterson knows girls can feel disconnected.

So the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska organization has found a way to connect with girls to help maintain a sense of normalcy.

Girl Scouts at Home is a new type of online programming designed to give girls various experiences that include virtual camps, horse lessons, yoga, singalongs and science experiments.

To ensure all girls can be involved, membership is not required to participate Girl Scouts at Home programs.

Peterson said activities align with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience pillars (STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship).

Examples include horse lessons with Dusty Trails of North Platte, interviews with women entrepreneurs, science experiments, and nature and conservation projects.

Programs are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekday on Facebook. Past events can be viewed on YouTube. Calendar listings can be found at www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/programs.

There are also free resources for families and troop leaders.