Opera house plans play writing competition

Actors won’t memorize the lines, but will read the plays with expression.

“We have quite a few good actors and actresses in Fremont and we’ll ask those people to help and we may get some college kids involved,” Meyer said.

Oral critiques also will be provided to writers at the time of the staged readings.

Opera house board members solidified the idea for the conference a couple months ago. They’re getting the word out early so authors have time to write and edit their works.

“We thought there was a need for it and I know there are many writers out there and they don’t have any feedback and they don’t have any place to share what they’re writing and so we thought it would help the writers and it would help the opera house as well,” said Meyer, professor of music and theater at Midland University.

Meyer looks forward to the event.

“I think it will be great,” Meyer said.

She sees benefits.

“It will be one more way that the opera house can be part of the arts community,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for many organizations.