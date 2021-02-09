Opera house plans play writing competition

New and unpublished playwrights will have a unique opportunity via Fremont Opera House.
The First Annual Fremont Opera House Playwright Conference is set for June 5. The event is designed to support aspiring authors by providing a chance for them to see their work brought to life onstage and receive honest, professional feedback.
In preparation for the event, the opera house is seeking submissions of short plays — between 30 and 40 minutes long — with an April 1 deadline. All types of plays will be accepted.
A panel of judges will read submissions, then choose the top eight. On June 5, actors will present readings of the plays.
The opera house then will produce one or two of the top plays, said Lee Meyer, executive director.
Writers can start working on their plays now. Cost to submit a play is $25 for students through college age and $75 for non-students.
“For that, they get professional readers to read their plays and get written feedback,” Meyer said.
The professional readers will be Meyer along with Ehren Parks, a film industry professional writer from Fremont, and Henry Krusiewicz, professor of English at Midland University.
“We’ll read the shows and each give written critiques and then we’ll send those back to the writers,” Meyer said. “If we choose them, then we’ll talk to the author and discuss the characters and get their input and then we’ll actually do a staged read.”
Actors won’t memorize the lines, but will read the plays with expression.
“We have quite a few good actors and actresses in Fremont and we’ll ask those people to help and we may get some college kids involved,” Meyer said.
Oral critiques also will be provided to writers at the time of the staged readings.
Opera house board members solidified the idea for the conference a couple months ago. They’re getting the word out early so authors have time to write and edit their works.
“We thought there was a need for it and I know there are many writers out there and they don’t have any feedback and they don’t have any place to share what they’re writing and so we thought it would help the writers and it would help the opera house as well,” said Meyer, professor of music and theater at Midland University.
Meyer looks forward to the event.
“I think it will be great,” Meyer said.
She sees benefits.
“It will be one more way that the opera house can be part of the arts community,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for many organizations.
“We haven’t done any shows since the summer, since we were outside,” she said.
Meyer sees advantages of the conference and looks forward to having original plays in the opera house.
Those interested in submitting a play need to go to www.fremontoperahouse.org and click on the playwright conference tab. They submit their actual play via the website.