Ouachita Baptist University president's list
Ouachita Baptist University president's list

Ouachita Baptist University

Riley Harms of Fremont was among 367 students named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Ouachita Baptist University.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

