Ouachita Baptist University president's list
Ouachita Baptist University president's list

Wichita State University dean’s honor roll

Jaidyn B. Spoon of Arlington was named to the dean’s honor roll for spring 2021 at Wichita State University.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Ouachita Baptist University president’s list

Riley Harms of Fremont was among 367 students named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Ouachita Baptist University.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

