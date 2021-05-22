P2T students qualify for international HOSA health education conference

Now in its fifth year, the P2T consortium has offered career and technical education (CTE) classes. This is the second year that classes have been held at the Northeast Community College extended campus in West Point. High school students have the option to enroll within five career pathways: building construction, computer sciences, education, health sciences, and welding. Students may also enroll in classes to earn their Commercial Driving License (CDL). All the programs offered through P2T are aligned to ensure transferability to all Nebraska public post-secondary institutions.