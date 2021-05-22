P2T students qualify for international HOSA health education conference

Several area high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program have qualified for an international education conference where they will compete in health career-related events.
The students qualified through the Nebraska HOSA – Future Health Professionals virtual state conference and competition that was held earlier this spring. Nebraska HOSA is an affiliate of the international HOSA, an organization geared toward high school and college health science education students or those who are interested or planning to pursue or are pursuing a career in the health professions.
P2T students had 24 students compete at the state conference. Eleven P2T students were among Nebraska’s 42 qualifiers for the international conference to be held in June.
They include:
Cultural Diversities & Disparities in Healthcare: 1st – Gerardo Osorio, West Point-Beemer.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) 1st – Micah Henschen and Audra Nolting, Bancroft-Rosalie.
Home Health Aid 1st – Carrington Peters, Bancroft-Rosalie; 2nd – Makenna Makenna Buss, Oakland-Craig, 3rd – Mayam Medina, West Point-Beemer.
Veterinary Science 1st – Kennady Schmidt, Howells-Dodge.
Behavioral Health 2nd – Anna Mayes, West Point-Beemer.
Health Care Issues 2nd – Brooklyn Nolting, Bancroft-Rosalie; 3rd – Kennady Schmidt, Howells-Dodge.
Nursing Assistant 2nd – Nancy Lemus, West Point-Beemer.
Nutrition 2nd – Micah Henschen, Bancroft-Rosalie.
Other P2T students competing at the Nebraska HOSA competition were:
Bancroft-Rosalie: Alyssa Buchholz, Carrington Peters, Alexzi Nottlemann, Cordarrell Spears, Talina Spears.
West Point-Beemer: Anna Mayes, Riley Heller, Mayam, Medina.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point): Erica Engelmeyer, Joshua Jansen, Kassidy Kaup, Aubrey Kreikemeier, Paige Rolf, Tobias Steffensmeier.
Howells-Dodge: Lexie Brester, Cara Dvorak, Lilly Praest.
Oakland-Craig: Makenna Buss.
Now in its fifth year, the P2T consortium has offered career and technical education (CTE) classes. This is the second year that classes have been held at the Northeast Community College extended campus in West Point. High school students have the option to enroll within five career pathways: building construction, computer sciences, education, health sciences, and welding. Students may also enroll in classes to earn their Commercial Driving License (CDL). All the programs offered through P2T are aligned to ensure transferability to all Nebraska public post-secondary institutions.