Pacey Queen earns dean's list recognition

Pacey Queen of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 term at York College.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.
