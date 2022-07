Peru State College awards master's degrees to area students

At its recent commencement ceremony on May 7, Peru State College and its President, Dr. Michael Evans, granted master’s degrees to 82 individuals.

Peru State College offers two graduate programs – a Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction and a Master of Science in Organizational Management.

The following area students were awarded master’s degrees:

Fremont: Sadie Marie Jaline Brown, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction; Samuel W. McCormick, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction; Anna White, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction;

Wahoo: Jessie Krien Belford, Master of Science in Organizational Management; Jacob Scheef, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction;

Waterloo: Anna Claire Engelbert, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction.

West Point: Paige Emma Faeth, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction.