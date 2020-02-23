Peru State College dean's list

Peru State College

Peru State College announced the president's and dean's lists for the fall 2019 semester on Feb. 14. Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and four foreign countries were on the lists.

To make the president's list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

To make the dean's list students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Holly Jo Violet Hansen, dean's list; Jessica Renee Morrison, president's list.

Scribner: Ashley Marie Peters, president's list.

Wahoo: Maximus Patrick Hohn, dean's list; Shelby Marie Milliken, dean's list; Erik Patrick Osmera, dean's list; Jacey Danielle Sutton, dean's list.

Yutan: Allison Marie Wieczorek, dean's list.