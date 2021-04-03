 Skip to main content
Peru State College dean's list
Peru State College dean's list

Peru State College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Morgan Hansen, dean’s list; Hannah Morrison, dean’s list; Jessica Morrison, president’s list; Hillary Schneekloth, president’s list.

Mead: Delaney Patocka, president’s list.

Scribner: Ashley Peters, president’s list.

Wahoo: Gerardo Chavez Madrid, dean’s list.

Washington: Maddison Propst, dean’s list.

Yutan: Allison Wieczorek, dean’s list.

