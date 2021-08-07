 Skip to main content
Peru State College dean's list
Peru State College dean's list

Peru State College announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Students representing Nebraska, 25 other states, Puerto Rico and three foreign countries were on the lists.

To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking. Those students are designated with an asterisk.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

The following area students were honored:

Arlington: Nathan Kinnaman*.

Fremont: Morgan Hansen, Hannah Morrison*, Jessica Morrison*.

Herman: Sherri Koehler*.

Mead: Delaney Patocka*.

Scribner: Ashley Peters.

Wahoo: Bridget Dalton.

