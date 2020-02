Peru State College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Peru State College and its president, Dr. Dan Hanson, granted degrees to 147 graduates on Dec. 13.

Casey K. McEntee of Fremont received a Master of Science in Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

The formal ceremony for all 2019-2020 graduates will be held on May 9 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center.