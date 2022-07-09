Peru State College graduates

Peru State College and its President, Dr. Michael Evans, recently granted degrees in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of the college.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Hillary Amber Schneekloth, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.
Valley: Ryan Joseph Hardman, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology.
