Peru State College postpones May commencement ceremony
Peru State College postpones May commencement ceremony

Peru State College

Peru State College will postpone its May commencement until Dec. 18, 2020. The college made the decision following new recommendations to extend social distancing guidelines and to best give its graduates the opportunity to celebrate together.

The December 2020 commencement ceremony will be open to graduate and undergraduate students that would have been eligible to walk in May 2020, including December 2019, May 2020 and August 2020. Students graduating in December 2020 will also be invited to participate.

Additional details regarding the December 2020 event will be released in the future.

