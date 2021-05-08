 Skip to main content
Petersen places second in creative works competition at Fort Hays State University
Fort Hays State University

The 16th annual John Heinrichs Scholarly and Creative Activities Day (SACAD) was hosted virtually by Fort Hays State University the week of April 12-16.

SACAD celebrates the research, scholarly and creative work conducted by varied disciplines within the university. Special activities – including seminars, research presentations, and exhibits were provided.

The main events included poster presentations and a creative works exhibition featuring student and faculty work from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship; the College of Education; the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics.

The public is invited to view the virtual event at https://symposium.foragerone.com/fhsuscad. More than 165 poster presentations, creative works, and a special oral presentation are featured.

In the Graduate 2D creative works division, Katie Petersen of Fremont placed second. Petersen is a graduate student majoring in fine arts-painting.

