Phoenix Middleton reflects on graduation, FHS career

Phoenix Middleton’s first day of class at Fremont High School was surreal.
He walked through the doors as a freshman with the mindset that many do when they begin their high school experience.
“I walked in thinking I wouldn’t survive a single day because I was just this little, skinny freshman who would just get bossed around by all the upperclassmen,” he said.
Middleton said some of those fears came about because of a teacher he had while in middle school. He said he was told that high school would be a “rude awakening” or his first glimpse into the real world.
Rather, Middleton said his experience as a freshman was completely different.
“People were very welcoming,” he said. “They were really nice and they showed me around the school and made sure that I got around okay. It was also just really nice that people had just taken me in and kind of put me under their wing.”
Middleton was also involved in a number of extra-curricular activities during his freshman and sophomore year. As a freshman, he competed in both football and track and field before ultimately stepping away from both sports as a sophomore.
As a sophomore, he began participating in theater. Through that experience he was able to perform in some spring productions while also making strong connections with his classmates.
“That’s really where I fell in love with acting and being involved with theater and just being around that whole group of people,” he said.
While he enjoyed his experience participating in the performing arts, Middleton began to fall out of love with it during his junior year. During that time, he began to focus more on his part-time job as a sandwich maker at Wendy’s.
That spring, the COVID-19 pandemic reached the Fremont community. An exposure at the Fremont Family YMCA prompted the school district to temporarily close its doors by beginning spring break a week earlier to anticipated.
While not meant to be a permanent move at first, FPS ultimately decided to close its campus for the remainder of the school year and transition into synchronous virtual learning.
When Middleton said he found out about the extended spring break, he said he was “super excited.”
As that break transitioned into a permanent decision, Middleton said he started to come back to reality.
“It just got progressively worse,” he said. “The outbreak got worse and they told us that we were going to be doing online school,” he said.
Middleton described himself as a hands-on learner. He felt most comfortable in the classroom where he could ask questions as they arose.
Now, a screen stood between him and his most important resource: a teacher.
“I really struggled at first, but then I kind of picked back up on it and I started learning that way and I adapted,” he said.
Over the course of that spring, Middleton also picked up more shifts at work, working anywhere between 45-50 hours a week on top of his coursework.
Middleton said he was proud of his ability to adapt to change and make the most out of the situation. He said he needed to take on the extra responsibility to continue building up a strong work ethic.
“It was really stressful to get back into the groove of things, but as we got later in the year it got a lot easier,” he said.
Entering his senior year, Middleton continued learning virtually through the district’s asynchronous learning option. With the new, independent learning style, Middleton found himself struggling to keep up early in the school year.
So, he decided to return to FHS to continue his senior year in-person.
By the time he returned to the school’s campus, it had been months since the district initially closed following the March exposure.
“It was pretty scary at first since I didn’t know what to expect with COVID and everything,” he said. “But once I started going back I realized that everyone’s following the rules and wearing their masks, so I really didn’t have anything to be scared about.”
On Saturday, Middleton was finally able to celebrate the hard work he put into his high-school career during FHS’s graduation ceremony at the Wikert Event Center.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I didn’t think we would get to this point after being quarantined and going through the flood the year before.
Middleton will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha to pursue a degree in cybersecurity.
“I’m definitely excited that it’s done and I’m ready to move on to college.,” he said.