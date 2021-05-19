Phoenix Middleton reflects on graduation, FHS career

Now, a screen stood between him and his most important resource: a teacher.

“I really struggled at first, but then I kind of picked back up on it and I started learning that way and I adapted,” he said.

Over the course of that spring, Middleton also picked up more shifts at work, working anywhere between 45-50 hours a week on top of his coursework.

Middleton said he was proud of his ability to adapt to change and make the most out of the situation. He said he needed to take on the extra responsibility to continue building up a strong work ethic.

“It was really stressful to get back into the groove of things, but as we got later in the year it got a lot easier,” he said.

Entering his senior year, Middleton continued learning virtually through the district’s asynchronous learning option. With the new, independent learning style, Middleton found himself struggling to keep up early in the school year.

So, he decided to return to FHS to continue his senior year in-person.

By the time he returned to the school’s campus, it had been months since the district initially closed following the March exposure.