Pieper receives scholarship from Nebraska Corn Growers Association

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) has announced the winners of the 2021 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program).
After reviewing the applications and much deliberation, the NeCGA Grower Services Committee chose five applicants to each receive a $2,000 scholarship.
Cassandra Pieper of Howells was among the scholarship recipients. Pieper plans to attend Wayne State College and major in pre-medicine.
To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska. Three of the five scholarships are set aside for students who are pursuing a degree in an agriculture related field. Two scholarships are open to students pursuing a degree outside of agriculture.
For more information about the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program, visit necga.org or call 402-438-6459.