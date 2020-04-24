Pierce receives award from alumni association

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association has selected five Outstanding Senior Award recipients. The honor recognizes seniors for excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Students were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.

Haley Pierce, daughter of Lynn and Maggie Pierce of West Point, received one of the awards.

Pierce will graduate in May with a degree in journalism with minors in political science, women’s and gender studies, and media production. She will be pursuing a master’s degree in political communications at Indiana University this fall.

While at UNK, Pierce participated in the Honors Program; served as the president of FIRST Leaders; president, vice president and homecoming chair for the Loper Programming and Activities Council; president of Lambda Pi Eta; treasurer for Students in Mass Media; and managing editor, news editor and sports editor of The Antelope Newspaper. She participated in undergraduate research, including presentations in Omaha, St. Louis, San Diego, and Tokyo, Japan. She was a mentor in the Friends Program and served as the Blue and Gold Welcome coordinator for the UNK First Year Program.

