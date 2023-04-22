Casey Vaughan isn’t a farmer, but she plants seeds nonetheless.

Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful, which hosted the 2023 Eco Fair on Thursday. Approximately 470 students from Fremont and Arlington public, Archbishop Bergan and Trinity Lutheran schools came to Christensen Field to learn about a host of environmental topics.

Fourth-graders, who came during three different time periods, could get an up-close view of an electric car, recycle scraps of material into a dog toy and learn about the importance of pollinators — like bees, bats and butterflies.

All the while, Vaughan, Alicia Price, KFB program specialist, and about 70 volunteers worked to plant seeds — in the form of planet-preserving lessons — that can help children for the rest of their lives.

“The children are our future and education is the key to success,” Vaughan said. “If children do not have the education of why it’s important to take care of the planet — and how to do so — they aren’t able to take care of our planet.”

Young Eco Fair attendees could take part in fun projects to learn about recycling, waste reduction, conservation, litter prevention, community beautification and Hazardous Household Waste.

The event featured almost 30 booths. For instance, All Metals Market, Waste Connections and KFB had booths with recycling information.

Children could learn about repurposing items, too. Quilt makers use scraps of material to make items both decorative and warm. So the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild had students turn fabric scraps into dog toys. Representatives of the Habitat Home Store told how people donate items (like furniture), which it then sells to help raise funds to build houses. Repurposing items like fabric scraps or furniture helps reduce landfill waste.

Keene Memorial Library provided information about solar power. Richard Hirschman of Fremont brought his electric car into the building. Students were able to climb in and out of the car.

“He is so gracious with these kids during this event,” Vaughan said.

Siffring Landscaping focused on tree care. Master Gardeners from the UNL-Nebraska Extension in Dodge County talked to children about pollinators. Three Rivers Public Health Department had information about radon.

First responders provided some of their expertise as well.

Fremont Police had information on city litter ordinances and medication disposal. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department told how to prevent litter and the Fremont Fire Department taught children how to be safe with hazardous household waste.

Vaughan said the Eco Fair has taken place for more than 25 years. The event, which extended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., was divided into three sessions. Each session, which lasted an hour and 30 minutes, hosted students from between two to five schools.

“The students’ reactions at the end is really what makes this event worth all of the planning and the time that goes into it,” Vaughan said. “You can explain what’s going to happen, but until you are actually at the Eco Fair and experiencing it, you can’t quite understand just how much of an impact it makes.”

Students express their appreciation for the event.

“Kids — as they’re leaving — are stopping and thanking me and telling me things they learned that they didn’t know about, showing me some of the takeaways that they got,” Vaughan said.

Students leave with event reminders. The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District provided little trees with dirt that students could take home and plant, Vaughan said.

Master Gardeners brought flower seeds, which children could plant, too.

Children received vehicle litter bags. Several booths gave away items such as pencils made from recycled material.

Students got a lively lesson on recycling paper at a KFB booth. They’d get a sheet paper, where one side was used, but the other was blank.

Kids could color that paper, fold it into an airplane and send it sailing through the cutout space in a large cardboard box. The kids could keep their airplanes or recycle them before they left.

“This type of event is really important, because we get to expand on some of the environmental education they’re getting at school,” Vaughan said. “During school day, they might be able to get little bits and pieces, but this really takes the deeper dive into how to care for our environment in a variety of different ways.”

Vaughan said KFB visits all the kindergartens in Fremont, providing presentations on topics such as litter prevention, recycling and beautification.

The nonprofit then talks to second-graders, expanding on these topics, which are expanded again at the fourth-grade level.

“These lessons stick with these children and it’s not only about the actions they take now and in the future, it’s that they’re going to share what they know with others around them,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan and Price beginning planning for the Eco Fair in January. They appreciate the many volunteers who help. Vaughan recalls an especially enthusiastic, first-time volunteer she talked to at the end of Thursday’s event.

“He told me he didn’t know about the Eco Fair and that he was so blown away by this event that takes place in our city,” she said.

The volunteer suggested opening the event to the public and having adults walk through at the end of the day after students have left.

“This is information everybody should know and have access to,” he said.

Saturday, April 22 is Earth Day, an annual event observed globally.

Keep Fremont Beautiful will host the Great American Cleanup Event from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Johnson Lake, Fremont Family YMCA, John C. Fremont Park, Miller Park and Christensen Field.

More information about KFB is available at keepfremontbeautiful.org.