The Fremont High School fall play, titled “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, will be performed in the Nell McPherson Theatre on Friday, Oct. 5 and 6, 2018.
The play, which is based on a novel written by Mark Haddon in 2003, was then adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens in 2012.
Kate Jorgensen, the drama teacher at FHS and the director of the play, said “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is an important play that has a lot of meaning.
“The play follows Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old with autism,” said Jorgensen. “Christopher’s neighbor’s dog is killed and Christopher sets out to find who killed the dog. In the process, he starts uncovering family secrets and he ends up running away from home and going to London, which is the most he has ever been on his own.”
The premise of the show is centered on a play that Christopher wrote. Christopher’s teacher told him to write a book about his experiences while trying to find the person that killed the dog. The story Christopher writes was eventually turned into a play.
“The play does a great job of showing people that don’t have autism what autism can be like,” Jorgensen said. “There are moments when the sound and lighting are very overwhelming.”
Jorgensen said there’s also a personal connection as to why she selected this show to be the fall play.
“I saw the Broadway production of the play four or five years ago, and as soon as I saw it I knew I had to do it, because it was important,” she said. “It was important for people without autism to see the chaos and how overwhelming life can be with autism.”
The FHS production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” features senior Seth Cunningham (who plays the main lead of Christopher Boone), junior Liliana Cudly (who plays Siobhan) and senior Adrian Marino (who plays Ed).
Cunningham said that he is excited to have the opportunity to show people what life is like for Christopher.
“I chose to try out for this play because it is interesting to me,” Cunningham said. “I was interested in the way his (Christopher’s) mind worked and I wanted to be able to show people his mind and lifestyle.”
Jorgensen said the 20-member cast has been working very hard during practices.
“The practices are very free-flowing,” Jorgensen said. “They are more naturally-occurring. We start off with a general idea of where people should be and what they should be doing. Then we let it flow naturally and let people move as they feel the character would.”
The ticket price for the show is $7. Jorgensen said tickets can be purchased from the FHS box office after school the week of the performances and the nights of the show. Tickets can also be purchased by cast members starting the last week of September.
“This play is unlike anything I have ever done,” said Jorgensen, “and I couldn’t be more excited.”