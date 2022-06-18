 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pohlmann named to dean's list at the University of Alabama

University of Alabama

Hanna Pohlmann of Kennard was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Alabama.

Students named to the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

