Popken places first in FFA speaking competition

Awards were presented to 19 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on April 9. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event is held during the State FFA Convention. Due to the pandemic, the convention was conducted virtually and held April 7-9.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.

The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in an effort to help develop leadership skills and increase understanding of the cooperative system. 2021 marks the 70th consecutive year that the Council or the Education Foundation has supported the Nebraska FFA Association.

Grace Popken from the Mead FFA Chapter took top honors in the 2021 competition and received a trophy, first-place medal, and check for $250 from the NCC Education Foundation. Third place went to Kaitlyn Hanson of the Mead FFA Chapter who received a medal and check for $75.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.