Due to an overwhelming response to Keene Memorial Library’s Monday programs, the ever-popular events have all been moved to the City Auditorium.
Each summer hundreds of kids and families enjoy a variety of entertainment at the weekly programs held every Monday throughout the month of June and into the first week of July.
Kids get to experience magicians, musical performances, meet exotic animals, and more during the programs which are part of Keene’s annual Summer Reading Program.
As a result of their popularity, all of this year’s programs have been moved from Keene across the street to the Fremont City Auditorium at 925 N. Broad Street.
The programs begin on Monday, June 3 and finish up on July 1. Each week features four shows at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The list of this year’s performers include: Magician Jeff Quinn (June 3), Wildlife Encounters (June 10), SAC Museum’s Under Pressure Demonstration (June 17), Dr. Oxygen! (June 24) and Dino O’Dell (July 1).
This year’s opening act—Jeff Quinn— an Omaha-based magician and hypnotist has provided area children with a sense of wonder and amazement for over a decade through his performances during the Monday programs each summer.
“If we don’t have Jeff Quinn here, then it just isn’t summer reading,” Laura England-Biggs, longtime Summer Reading Program Coordinator, said.
During last year’s performance, Quinn’s show revolved around music, feeding off of “Libraries Rock,” the national Summer Reading Program theme for 2018.
He performed such feats as changing the color of 45 RPM records from their standard black, to red, yellow and blue by simply putting each record into a record sleeve and waving a colored handkerchief in front of it.
He also provided a more literal interpretation of the “Libraries Rock” theme by pulling not one, but two, large rocks from his shoe during the performance.
“I’ve got a little something in my shoe that is bothering me, you don’t mind if I take it off for a second?” he asked the crowd.
While the children in attendance were intently focused on finding the misdirection, Quinn directed the children to what he described as the best way to learn magic tricks.
“I could teach you how I do some of my tricks, but the best place to learn them is right over there,” he said pointing in the direction of Keene Memorial Library. “The library has a ton of great books about magic tricks.”
Another popular show returning in 2019 is Wildlife Encounters.
Last year, children got the chance to get up-close and personal with a baby skunk, a three-legged alligator, a hedgehog appropriately named Sonic, a 4-foot-long corn snake, and an adorable fennec fox and kangaroo joey.
Along with getting to see, touch, and even hold the animals in some cases, children also learn about where each animal comes from and their biology from the Gretna-based animal rescue and educational outreach organization.
Reservations to each program are available one week in advance and can be made by calling Keene at 402-727-2694 or online at fremontne.evanced.info/signup by looking for the program name and which time slot you would like to attend.
More information about the programs, or other library services, can be obtained by contacting Keene at 402-727-2694, emailing libraryinfo@fremontne.gov, or chatting online at: http://fremontne.gov/library.