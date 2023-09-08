Keene Memorial Library and Gallery 92 West are partnering to host Prime Time Family Reading starting Sept. 12.

Prime Time Family Reading is a six-week program that geared towards families who may not have easy access to books or know how to have family discussions about books and real life themes within their family unit. It’s designed for families with children ages 5-10 years old.

Participants can enjoy engaging, family-based reading and discussion on topics such as fairness, courage and dreams. The discussion strategies are proven to increase creativity, critical thinking and academic success.

The program will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26, and Oct. 3, 10, and 17 at Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. Dinner will be provided. Families will receive books to take home and be entered to win door prizes.

This program is funded by Humanities Nebraska and other donors. For more information or to register, contact Christine Torres, 402-721-2641, christine@fremontne.org.