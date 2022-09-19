Printing errors found in proposed property tax postcards

Fremont Public Schools and the Dodge County Assessor’s Office are alerting local residents to errors in postcards sent to county residents.

Dodge County residents of the Fremont Public School District began receiving their Notice of Tax Increase postcards on Monday, FPS stated in a prepared statement.

The tax request for 2021 is not correct. Neither is the corresponding increase reflected on the postcard.

FPS said the postcard reflects property taxes for the general fund and special building fund, leaving out the bond funds.

The 2022 estimated taxes on the postcard correctly utilized all funds – inflating the estimated increase column.

A news release from the Dodge County Assessor’s office said the estimated increase was calculated incorrectly.

The assessor’s office said the postcards didn’t originate there. Instead, they stem from LB644, a bill introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.

Passed by the Legislature in May 2021, the bill requires all taxing subdivisions to participate in a joint public if they are proposing to exceed the 2% plus allowable growth (based on real property valuation growth certified by the county).

Taxing subdivisions include counties, school districts and community colleges.

LB644 requires counties to notify affected taxpayers of the hearing by a postcard, outlining the proposed property tax request.

“Property tax requests and calculation of the corresponding tax levy rates are very technical in nature,” said Mark Shepard FPS superintendent of schools. “We literally spend hours calculating and recalculating our property tax request, the assessed valuations related to each request and ultimately the tax levy rate. Our board of education requests exactly what is necessary to fund our operations and meet our outstanding bond obligation.”

Shepard noted the repercussions when notices are incorrect.

“Mistakes such as this, although correctible, add to the public distrust of taxing entities and should not happen,” Shepard said.

The time and location of the public hearing also were published in error – incorrectly stating that the hearing would take place on Sept. 26 at the Burt County Courthouse.

Instead, the Dodge County public hearing will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 offices, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., in Fremont.

FPS said Dodge County Assessor Debbie Churchill is working with Vanguard and NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) to re-print and mail corrected postcards.

“Hopefully, there is enough time to have corrected postcards reprinted and mailed for the Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting,” stated the assessor in a news release. “Should you have any questions or concerns, you are urged to call the phone number shown in the first column under the name of the political subdivision.”

“The school district’s overall budget is decreasing, due in part to the utilization of federal funds provided as part of the stimulus package,” said Brad Dahl, FPS associate superintendent. “The district’s operating fund – the general fund is increasing 1.64%.”

Dahl said the board of education will consider the tax levy at its special meeting on Sept. 28 and this will maintain a levy very close to the district’s 2021 levy of $1.223.

“This is the message that was shared publicly on Sept. 12 during a budget/levy update as part of the board of education meeting,” Dahl said.

The Fremont Tribune published a story about the budget in its Sept. 14 edition.

FPS said to view the presentation materials online go to: bit.ly/3QUZv82.

The Fremont Public Schools district was notified late last week that postcards in Douglas County were sent out to the wrong addresses in some cases.

“FPS has prided itself on being open with the public and presenting information in an understandable way,” Shepard said. “The intention of LB644 was to add a layer of transparency to the budget/levy setting process—unfortunately it has added to the confusion.”