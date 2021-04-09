Program being offered for students aspiring for careers in healthcare

Area high school seniors who are aspiring to a career in healthcare are invited to attend, at no cost, a 4 What’s Next program either on ZOOM or in-person.

This no-cost program is sponsored collaboratively by Northeast Nebraska Behavioral Health Network (NNBHN) and Northern Nebraska AHEC (NNAHEC).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

4 What’s Next is a primary prevention program that builds resiliency in high school seniors by giving them the tools to handle stress and distress now and in their future as they transition to “What’s Next” for them after graduation.

Zoom sessions are scheduled on April 21, 23, 28 and 30. Each session will be offered in the morning and repeated in the afternoon. In-person training is offered May 18 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Space is limited for both the Zoom and in-person sessions. Registration is required: contact NNBHN at 402-644-7285 or NNAHEC at 402-644-7253.

For more information and to register call 402-644-7285 or go to www.nnbhn.org/events. NNBHN is working to help expand the behavioral health workforce in northeast and northcentral Nebraska. NNAHEC works to identify and connect aspiring healthcare professionals to programs in work in 26 counties in northern Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.