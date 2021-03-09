Proposal that would temporarily lower graduation credit requirement dies in FPS Board of Education meeting

“I think everything was new and things came on very fast at the start of the school year,” he said. “I think teachers struggled with it as well as the students.”

Once the second quarter began, Sikora said more and more students began returning to the classroom. As the quarter went on, Sikora said the school began routinely making contact with struggling students who utilized virtual learning.

“We actually went and did home visits in December with our virtual learners to try to tell them: ‘Hey, if you’ve not been successful, you’ve got to come back,’” he said. “That was kind of what we worked on in the second quarter and we had a lot of kids come back.”

Board Member Pamela Murphy said students are capable of a maximum of 320 credits. With that in mind, she said she was concerned that there may be deeper issues causing students to fall short of the requirement, such as a lack of personal accountability or intervention from staff.

“Trust me, I’m sympathetic,” she said. “ ... But I think at some point we still have to say: ‘What have you done?’”

Board Member Jon Ludvigsen said he looks at the issue from the perspective of a disconnect between department heads and administrative staff at the school.