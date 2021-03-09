Proposal that would temporarily lower graduation credit requirement dies in FPS Board of Education meeting

A proposal that would have temporarily lowered the number of required graduation credits at Fremont High School died on the floor during Monday’s Fremont Public Schools Board of Education meeting, potentially putting the prospect of receiving a diploma out of reach for dozens of FHS seniors.
The proposal failed to reach a vote after a motion to pass the proposal didn’t receive a second.
The proposal, brought forward by FHS Principal Myron Sikora, would have lowered the high school’s credit requirement from 250 to 200.
Two hundred credits is the equivalent to the number of credits required to graduate by the State of Nebraska Department of Education.
FHS currently requires 130 credits of required courses along with 45 required credits from elective or core areas. The combined 175 required credits, along with an additional 75 credits from other elective or core areas, fill out the district’s current 250-requirement.
Sikora’s proposal would have reduced the number of elective credits and courses by 50, keeping the 175 credits in required courses in place.
Currently, around 30 students in the 375-person cohort have completed between 160 and 209 credits, according to Sikora.
“This means that those students that go into 250 could not get there on the normal pathway,” he said
Superintendent Mark Shepard said the last two years have weighed heavily on the 2021 class of students. The upcoming graduating class will have experienced both the 2019 floods and consecutive years of classes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew that there would be gaps and we knew that the current class, along with the previous class of 2020 would be impacted,” he said. “I know that some of those impacts are not something that you can point a finger at and measure, but I can tell you that we’ve heard from multiple staff members, at multiple levels, of some of those impacts.”
Shepard said the district had more than 800 students participating in digital learning at one point during the school year.
“Quite a few of those students were not successful at that time,” he said. “Obviously, there is some learning that did not take place that would impact their ability to move on through school, but also to graduate.”
Shepard also noted that FHS is one of only two districts — with the other being South Sioux City Community Schools — in the state that maintains a 250-credit requirement for graduation.
At FHS, Sikora said more than 400 students were in the virtual learning program during the first quarter. That number has since dropped to around 90, but he said many students struggled during the opening months of the school year.
“I think everything was new and things came on very fast at the start of the school year,” he said. “I think teachers struggled with it as well as the students.”
Once the second quarter began, Sikora said more and more students began returning to the classroom. As the quarter went on, Sikora said the school began routinely making contact with struggling students who utilized virtual learning.
“We actually went and did home visits in December with our virtual learners to try to tell them: ‘Hey, if you’ve not been successful, you’ve got to come back,’” he said. “That was kind of what we worked on in the second quarter and we had a lot of kids come back.”
Board Member Pamela Murphy said students are capable of a maximum of 320 credits. With that in mind, she said she was concerned that there may be deeper issues causing students to fall short of the requirement, such as a lack of personal accountability or intervention from staff.
“Trust me, I’m sympathetic,” she said. “ ... But I think at some point we still have to say: ‘What have you done?’”
Board Member Jon Ludvigsen said he looks at the issue from the perspective of a disconnect between department heads and administrative staff at the school.
During public comment, FHS English teacher Justin Bigsby voiced his concerns for lowering the graduation credit requirement. He said he wasn’t necessarily against the idea of a potential change, but said he wanted to see more data to back up the proposal.
“There are a number of reasons provided in the proposal as to why we should reduce the required graduation credits by 50,” Bigsby said. “However, unless it’s presented later tonight something that I have not yet seen, there’s no actual data to validate any of these reasons.”
“I’m looking to the people that are in charge and knowledgeable about things and now I’ve got the administration saying: ‘This is what we need to do,’ and the department heads say: ‘No, that’s not what we need to do,’” he said. “As someone who is trying to look at some guidance from the people and know, I’ve got two groups and they’re coming back in different directions saying different things.”
Murphy said a house divided is a problem, to which Sikora agreed. He said the school plans to examine its curriculum, as well as the career opportunities it offers to students so they are better positioned for success after high school.
Sikora said he doesn’t believe that FHS will come forward with a permanent proposal to lower the graduation requirement.
“I don’t think that is something that we’re looking at, but I think studying and figuring out what our students need the most is what we want to do,” he said.