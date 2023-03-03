An ancient Egyptian woman peers from the wall in one room. In another, guests are greeted by a serene giraffe and a curious penguin.

Gallery 92 West may not be a zoo nor a museum of ancient artifacts, but a new exhibit can bring a little bit of the world to viewers who come to see works of art by students in the Fremont Public Schools system.

This month, the gallery is hosting the Fremont Public Schools Kindergarten through 12th Grade Art Show. Several hundred pieces created using various techniques are on display in the art gallery at 92 W. Sixth St.

“Each teacher chose pieces from their respective students and they have featured those selected pieces in the show,” said Lindi Janulewicz, executive director of the Fremont Area Art Association.

The public is invited to view the works during an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in gallery. Admission is free. Those who attend can see a variety of two- and three-dimensional works.

Two-dimensional works, displayed on walls and easels, include watercolor paintings, chalk and graphite drawings and mixed media artwork, featuring different types of paper. Older students have created computer-aided designs.

Three-dimensional pieces are made of clay, paper or cardboard with various embellishments.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend the reception with the students.

“What I love about this reception is that kids bring their parents and their grandparents and they’re so proud of the work that they’ve done and they’re so proud to show it to the people who are special to them and we’re so glad to give the schools this opportunity to make a special exhibit space for the kids,” Janulewicz said.

The show has been a long-standing tradition between the FAAA and FPS.

“We’ve been partnering with Fremont Public Schools for years and each March we honor National Youth Art Month by featuring the kids’ artwork,” Janulewicz said. “It’s a great way to get them involved and invested in the arts and humanities.”

Janulewicz hopes the public will stop by the show.

“I hope people attend and support the young artists in our community,” Janulewicz said. “I think it’s really important for them to experience the whole feeling of having their work in a real gallery—and to support them in their talent and their interest is so meaningful.”

Mara Hornig, FHS art department chair/teacher, also encourages attendance.

“I feel like the K-through-12 show is an excellent opportunity for the public to see a vast array of creativity and skill levels of our students at Fremont Public Schools,” Hornig said. “It’s a show that I feel is a credit also – not just to the students – but to the parents and the teachers and the community in general.”

FHS art teacher Jennifer Gay shared her enthusiasm.

“We are so fortunate to have so many awesome pieces of work,” Gay said. “It is also an opportunity to see what Gallery 92 West is up to. They are in the midst of remodeling so the art show is a bit smaller this year, but still a must see!”

The exhibit will be on display through March 25. Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.