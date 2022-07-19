Public invited to free planetarium presentation

This weekend, Midland University is taking people to the stars via a planetarium presentation.

Here, the public can view images from one of the most sophisticated telescopes ever built.

Admission is free to the presentation, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Lueninghoener Planetarium on the MU campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis for the program, expected to last about an hour.

Launched in December, the James Webb Space Telescope has undergone a six-month preparation process, enabling it to reveal some of the deepest images ever taken of the universe.

Webb’s image covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground, according to NASA.gov. The image shows thousands of galaxies in a tiny sliver of the vast universe.

Webb’s sharp near-infrared view brought out faint structures in extremely distant galaxies, offering the most detailed view of the early universe to date.

Ken Murphy will lead the presentation at Midland. Murphy is professor of physics and planetarium director at Southwest Minnesota State University.

“Most campuses don’t have a planetarium, so Midland should be very proud to have one they can use for shows like this,” Murphy stated in a Midland news release.

After Murphy’s presentation, Midland alum Jack Dunn will present a laser light show set to the music of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.”

The show is a tribute to Midland University students and alums.

Dunn was the planetarium coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for more than 40 years.

A 1969 Midland graduate, Dunn attributes his start in the profession to the late Gilbert Lueninghoener, a former MU professor.

Lueninghoener was responsible for building the science complex at Midland and designing the planetarium.

“The chance to come back to Midland and honor the legacy of Dr. Lueninghoener is always a pleasure,” Dunn said. “He was not only a great teacher and scientist, but also an artist and a lover of knowledge. The planetarium he designed is the ideal place to bring all those qualities to students and the community.”

In a 2018 Tribune story, Lueninghoener was described as an innovator who designed and built a three-projector panoramic projection system called “Planevista” in the MU planetarium.

With this system, three images would come together as one and immerse an audience in a learning experience — long before the technology of Imax and Omnimax.

“It was very forward-thinking, because today in the planetarium world we use electronic projection to also give a panoramic view. The technology is different, but it’s that idea that he had,” Dunn said in the Tribune article.

Lueninghoener was 88 years old when he died in February 1990.

Along with Lueninghoener, Dunn expressed great appreciation for Murphy.

“I have known Dr. Murphy for many years as a colleague in the planetarium profession and knew he would be happy to join in this pursuit,” Dunn said the news release.

Jamie Simpson, chief academic officer at Midland, invites the public to attend the event.

“We are proud and excited to be able to share this presentation,” Simpson said. “We hope the Fremont community will join us in seeing these unique and magnificent images.”