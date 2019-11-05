It will be a time to cheer.
On Saturday, the public is invited to the Warrior Football Community Tailgate.
The event is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heedum Field-Warrior Alley, north of the grandstand. Heedum field is at 1556 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.
Members of the public are invited to partake of food at the pre-game tailgate and then head over to the game to cheer on the Warriors as they take on the Doane University Tigers.
“These tailgates serve as a wonderful opportunity to bring the Fremont and Midland University communities together and connect prior to the game,” said Brenda Wilberding, business development manager at the university.
The tailgate is sponsored by Waste Connections.
Midland is a liberal arts college that provides opportunities in 30 academic areas, four graduate programs and various professional studies programs to students in its Fremont and Omaha locations. It was founded in 1883.
More information about Midland sports can be found at https://www.midlandu.edu/midland-university-athletics