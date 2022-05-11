Public invited to Topics at 12

It has returned.

After a COVID-caused hiatus, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its “Topics at 12” series.

The public is invited to the event from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the First State Bank and Trust Education Center, 1005 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

Topics at 12 is a monthly meeting, which covers a variety of subjects. The event is free and lunch is provided.

This month’s lunch and learn event is focused on the results of a recent childcare survey in Dodge County – and the importance of businesses working with childcare providers.

“Child care is so important in our community right now so we’re thankful for our friends at the United Way who did a child care survey to see where Dodge County is at in the number of openings we have in our daycare facilities compared to what we need,” said Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber.

Lea said she hopes to see business owners and human resources representatives attend. These are people that may daily deal with employees who can’t come to work, because they can’t find child care.

“We want business professionals to see the statistics and then begin to help solve the problem,” she said.

Lea said more childcare providers are needed. Child care also is needed at different hours.

Currently, childcare is often offered between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, there are people who work in the evenings or overnight.

“And we don’t have any childcare options for those folks,” she said.

Lea said Topics at 12 covers a host of topics such as human resources or social media.

It was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re ready to continue having these once a month now,” Lea said.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the chamber website at fremontne.org.

