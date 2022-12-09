Public to get update on FPS bond projects Monday

During the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education, local residents and parents will get a thorough update on the progress of multiple projects associated with the $123 bond issue approved by voters in September 2021.

Titled by the district as, “Repair, Renovate, Renew,” the bond will provide funding for a large variety of capital improvement projects, including three new elementary schools – Clarmar, Howard and Washington – as well as constructing a new Career and Technical Education center at Fremont High School and an extensive remodeling of the high school along with new north and south entrances.

The meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec 12, at the district offices on Ninth Street in Fremont. Details of the bond, the projects and how the district got to this point in the effort are also all available online at https://fremonttigers.org/2021-Fremont-Public-Schools-Bond-Issue-Information/.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said Thursday he and district administration are happy with the progress of the project so far.

“(It is) on budget and on time. It has been a challenge from the standpoint that since we passed the bond issue, the construction market went crazy. Sourcing was very difficult. (The architects) did a great job pulling together the right plans for our community,” Shepard said. “A lot of good feedback from local contractors has helped. We have not had the plethora of interest in (bidding) projects like you normally might have before COVID, where you might have five to six bidders, but we had the right bidder … they met the timeline and the budget.”

There are three projects left to bid.

“That will be Johnson Crossing, Linden Elementary addition, and also Bell Field. We are just finishing up the high school bidding,” Shepard said. “That was done in phases.”

Shepard and district Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl and Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and secretary to Board of Education, sat down with the Fremont Tribune to detail the latest developments.

The goals of the bond were many, including Shepard said, first being improved learning environments with better air quality, lighting and power; secondly, increased safety and security for entrances at Miliken Park Elementary School, all other elementary schools and the high school entrance; and third, creating efficiencies such as utilizing existing sites and property, installing LED lighting, building a unique ground source thermal HVAC system at the high school and larger elementary schools to take advantage of economies of scale.

Most of the construction work, staff, supplies and other needs for the various projects will be sourced locally from Fremont or Dodge County businesses.

“That is huge, because those dollars stay in our community,” Shepard added.

One project Shepard said will have an immediate impact once completed is the new Career and Technical Education center at Fremont High School. The center will have an automobile repair and technical lab; a CAD and CAM computer lab; a welding and fabrication lab; a robotics and health services laboratory; and a housing construction lab where students will practice building actual homes.

“The big piece of the high school is the career education center,” Shepard said. “The CTE center, when we look at (it), it is a design we kind of beg, borrowed and stole from the best (schools) that we saw out there. This auto lab is going to look just like the bays out at Sid Dillon or Diers. The welding and metal fabrication lab, we copied from the Metro South (design).”

He noted something else.

“This is a unique space (the construction lab),” Shepard said. “That is actually a 1,200-square-foot house. We are going to build houses in there. It is through a program Builders of the Future in Omaha.

“They are providing grants to us with some materials and supplies, then we partner with local businesses,” he continued. “The kids in this side of the building, walk out of here, you get dual credit, and you get certifications. You can work for one of our local car dealerships, you can go to work for a tire company. You will have certifications from here.”

The welding lab is futuristic, he added, because students who graduate from the assorted course of welding classes can get jobs at numerous local companies like Valmont Industries and often bypass those company’s testing.

“It is going to be quite an addition to our community,” Shepard added. “It will get kids interested in the trades.”

The three elementary schools being replaced will each be on average 67,000 square feet with an average 525 student capacity at each school.

“They are all the same exact floorplan, they’ll just be site adapted. There will be a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten pod, you have a first grade and second grade pod, then a third grade and fourth grade pod,” Shepard explained. “You have a secured entrance so you come through the office, you don’t open right into a commons area where there are a bunch of kids congregated in case someone comes in trying to do harm.”

Shepard said current district elementary schools followed what education officials call the “egg crate” format, which is older and not conducive to safety efforts or learning for modern era students.

“They had one hallway and classrooms on each side like an egg crate. They don’t have a commons area, they are from the 1950s, 1960s era,” he added. “It is going to be an upgrade for our community.”

The bond projects were the result of extensive community involvement, including questionnaires, listening sessions and surveys of the community and its desires. Shepard credited Dahl for his extensive efforts on the public input aspect of the project.

“We had about a 60-person citizens (advisory) committee that helped us vet all these projects and identify what was wanted, because we had a lot more projects than we had money,” Shepard added. “The survey was super helpful. Brad is the survey guy. We invited 100 people, and about 45 people came to every meeting and the other 15 were various people that rotated. Brad organized that and did a great job. It was hard.”