Arianna Rathke of Fremont was recognized for exceptional work and contribution to the science department at the 18th annual Department of Natural Sciences awards banquet on April 10 at Concordia University.
Science students and graduating seniors were honored at the banquet. Dr. Dennis Brink, who was appointed by Concordia's Board of Regents as the university's first professor of agricultural science, also shared some remarks on his experiences as a retired professor from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and how Concordia's agricultural science program will expand on the university's mission.
The department recognized outstanding lab assistants for the year. These included Rathke, a biology lab assistant.