Concordia University, Nebraska's ninth annual Academic and Research Symposium featured 55 academic projects from a variety of disciplines presented by 57 students on April 24 in the Thom Leadership Education Center on Concordia's campus.
Arianna Rathke was among the presenters.
Students presented a variety of semester or yearlong projects at the symposium, including poster and oral presentations in art, biology, education, English, health and human performance, linguistics, mathematics, neuroscience, physics, psychology, sociology and theology. Faculty members also supervised the students' work to ensure readiness by providing them with feedback and guidance.